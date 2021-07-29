Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.91 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

CDNS stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

