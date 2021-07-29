Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $64.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,914. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Glaukos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after buying an additional 282,548 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Glaukos by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after buying an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

