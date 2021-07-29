Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.24. ResMed posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

RMD stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.35. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

