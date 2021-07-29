Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.15. 11,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,464. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06.

