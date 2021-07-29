Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce $437.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $437.66 million. AAR reported sales of $400.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.91. 5,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.77.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $6,524,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 286.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 136.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.