Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $517.85. 55,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.85. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.