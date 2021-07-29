Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horizon got a boost with the approval of Tepezza for patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), and is increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of TED and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales for the company upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions, along with other efforts the company has made to develop its pipeline, are impressive. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in turn affecting Tepezza’s supply. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q2 results. Horizon has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,374. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,355,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,914,000 after acquiring an additional 293,643 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,680,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.