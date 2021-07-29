ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

ASGN stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.