Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VGZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 2,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,500 shares of company stock worth $72,420. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VGZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.