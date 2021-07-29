XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $507,295.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $30.30 million and $507,295.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00100495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.34 or 0.99937641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00790822 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 47,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 40,812,578 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

