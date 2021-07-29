Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,206. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

