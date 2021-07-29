Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $292.83

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.83.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NICE traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,971. NICE has a 52-week low of $200.95 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NICE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NICE by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 718.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

