Verity & Verity LLC Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 345,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 355,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 343,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 99,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.