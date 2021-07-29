QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

QCOM stock traded up $7.49 on Thursday, hitting $149.93. 1,212,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.