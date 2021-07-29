Applied Capital LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 12,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

