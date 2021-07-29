Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

NYSE DLR traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,810. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

