Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CBKM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47.
About Consumers Bancorp
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.