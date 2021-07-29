Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CBKM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

