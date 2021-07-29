First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.34. 13,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 41,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.