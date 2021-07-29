Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 112,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,930 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $7.50.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $643.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.