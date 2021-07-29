Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mannatech alerts:

NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 3.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.