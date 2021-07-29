55,947 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,577. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.