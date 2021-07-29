Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 43.41% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,393. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.

