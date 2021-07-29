903 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of PINS traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

