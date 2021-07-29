SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,457,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $57,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPYV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

