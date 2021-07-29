HM Payson & Co. Has $81.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.05. 401,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,708,892. The company has a market capitalization of $463.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

