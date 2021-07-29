iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 257.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

LDEM traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 3,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

