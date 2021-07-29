STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.13

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.13 and last traded at $216.79, with a volume of 10330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.28.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

