iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 271.6% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,477,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
IXUS stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,341. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.56.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.
