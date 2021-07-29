iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 271.6% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,477,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

IXUS stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,341. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

