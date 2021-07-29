Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Decreased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 160,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.38.

