Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $5.33. 1,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,563. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

