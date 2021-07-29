Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,431. The company has a market cap of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.