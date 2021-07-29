Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.