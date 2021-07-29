iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 27,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 66,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,603,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

