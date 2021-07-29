Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.