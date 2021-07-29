HM Payson & Co. Has $36.65 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,324 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,499 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 295,094 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,367. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74.

