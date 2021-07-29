Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,230.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,252.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.