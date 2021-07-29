Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.63. 124,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,565,063. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $244.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

