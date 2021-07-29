Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,461 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

GD stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

