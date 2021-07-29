227 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,636.70. 7,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,585. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,471.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5,280.57 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.