Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $77.54

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,704. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

