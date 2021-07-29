Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.55. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.