GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,415,838.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

