Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

MCRI stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.89. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

