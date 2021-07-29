TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE TNET traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.