$103.49 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post $103.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.67 million and the highest is $108.29 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $423.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $32.57. 35,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after buying an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.