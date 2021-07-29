$103.49 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post $103.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.67 million and the highest is $108.29 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $423.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $32.57. 35,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after buying an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

