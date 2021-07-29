89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $57.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $303.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.