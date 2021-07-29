Ratan Capital Management LP Cuts Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 63.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,104 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,675,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000.

Get CONX alerts:

OTCMKTS CONXU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.