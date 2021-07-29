Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $556,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 556,181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Target at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.95. 42,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $121.82 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

