Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $10.72 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 255,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,720,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 480,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 155,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter.

HMOP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $42.38. 9,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

