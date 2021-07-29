Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 333,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.